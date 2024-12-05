Combat Press MMA Rankings: December 2024

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings (including all genders).

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Francis Ngannou (2) Ciryl Gane (3) Tom Aspinall (4) Alexander Volkov (5) Curtis Blaydes (6) Sergei Pavlovich (7) Jailton Almeida (8) Serghei Spivac (9) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10)

UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones finally faced former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on Nov. 16, and it went about as expected. In the third round, Jones landed a spinning back kick to the body, which dropped Miocic and led to a TKO finish. Miocic subsequently retired, and the rankings remain unchanged.

Advertisement



Light Heavyweight

Alex Pereira (1) Jiří Procházka (2) Jamahal Hill (3) Magomed Ankalaev (4) Jan Błachowicz (5) Aleksandar Rakić (6) Corey Anderson (7) Phil Davis (8) Volkan Oezdemir (9) Bogdan Guskov (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Dricus du Plessis (1) Sean Strickland (2) Israel Adesanya (3) Khamzat Chimaev (4) Robert Whittaker (5) Nassourdine Imavov (6) Marvin Vettori (7) Paulo Costa (8) Caio Borralho (9) Johnny Eblen (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight

Belal Muhammad (1) Leon Edwards (2) Kamaru Usman (3) Shavkat Rakhmonov (4) Colby Covington (5) Jack Della Maddalena (6) Sean Brady (7) Gilbert Burns (8) Ian Garry (9) Ramazan Kuramagomedov (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Arman Tsarukyan (2) Charles Oliveira (3) Justin Gaethje (4) Dustin Poirier (5) Michael Chandler (6) Dan Hooker (7) Mateusz Gamrot (8) Beneil Dariush (8) Rafael Fiziev (10)

At UFC 309 on Nov. 16, No. 3 Charles Oliveira took a unanimous decision over No. 6 Michael Chandler. The rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (1) Alex Volkanovski (2) Max Holloway (3) Diego Lopes (4) Brian Ortega (5) Yair Rodriguez (6) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (7) Movsar Evloev (8) Chan Sung Jung (9) Josh Emmett (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili (4) Sean O’Malley (1) Demetrious Johnson (2) Umar Nurmagomedov (3) Cory Sandhagen (5) Petr Yan (6) Henry Cejudo (8) Patchy Mix (9) Deiveson Figueiredo (7) Marlon Vera (10)

At UFC Macau on Nov. 23, sixth-ranked Petr Yan put on a five-round clinic to take a unanimous decision over No. 7 Deiveson Figueiredo. The Brazilian falls two spots to No. 9.

Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja (1) Brandon Royval (2) Brandon Moreno (3) Deiveson Figueiredo (4) Amir Albazi (5) Askar Askarov (6) Kai Kara-France (7) Muhammad Mokaev (8) Tatsuro Taira (9) Alex Perez (10)

At UFC Edmonton on Nov. 2, No. 3 flyweight Brandon Moreno defeated No. 5 Amir Albazi by unanimous decision. The rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev (1) Jon Jones (2) Ilia Topuria (9) Alex Pereira (5) Max Holloway (3) Demetrious Johnson (4) Dustin Poirier (7) Belal Muhammad (6) Amanda Nunes (8) Justin Gaethje (10)

Pound-for-pound No. 2 Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic to retain the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 309. The rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.