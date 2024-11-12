Women in MMA: The Trailblazers of the Octagon

Women’s Mixed Martial Arts has radically transformed from a fringe category into a worldwide acknowledged sport.

Today, we’ll examine the dynamic evolution of women’s MMA by emphasizing the trailblazers who supported the current generation of leading fighters.

Satoko Shinashi: Japan First Put WMMA on The Map

The absence of the Atomweight division in prominent US promotions makes it unlikely that the casual MMA fan is familiar with Satoko Shinashi. The 100-pound Shinashi began competing in 2001 and remains active, boasting 40 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws.

Age 47 Born Tokyo, Japan Promotions Fought For Smackgirl, Deep Weight Class Atomweight/Flyweight Pro-MMA Record 40-4-2 Championships Won Deep Flyweight Title Most Notable Wins Hisae Watanabe, Maiko Okada Career Activity 2001-Present

Japan Did It First

In the 2000s, Japan offered the greatest prospects for female MMA fighters, with Yuka Tsuji and Megumi Fuji emerging as pioneers alongside Shinashi. Shinashi established her presence in Japan’s Deep and Smackgirl MMA organizations, remaining undefeated in her initial 23 bouts. She conquered all rivals before embarking on a six-year hiatus from competition in 2009, subsequent to the birth of her child. Although she has never competed in a big promotion, her fame and longevity are extensively revered in Japan, and surprisingly, aged 47, she’s still competing to this day!

Gina Carano: The OG Face of Women’s MMA

From 2006 to 2009, Gina Carano was regarded as the symbolic figure of women’s MMA when competing in EliteXC and Strikeforce. Carano and Cris Cyborg became the inaugural women to headline a major MMA event when they competed for the Strikeforce Featherweight title in 2009. Yes, Carano would succumb in that match against Cyborg, but alongside her Brazilian foe, they became the original faces of women’s MMA.





Age 42 Born USA Promotions Fought For Strikeforce, EliteXC Weight Class Featherweight/Catchweight Pro-MMA Record 7-1-0 Championships Won N/A Most Notable Wins Tonya Evinger, Kelly Kobold Career Activity 2006-2009

Life After MMA

Although she has not participated in MMA competitions since Cyborg’s defeat, her subsequent venture into acting has heightened attention on women’s MMA more than before. She subsequently participated in prominent films such as Haywrie, Deadpool, and Fast & Furious 6, garnering acclaim for her screen presence and acting prowess. Her popularity was so immense that a match between her and another MMA icon, Ronda Rousey, was heralded as the inaugural female superfight for numerous years. Regrettably, the confrontation did not occur; however, Carano facilitated Rousey’s emergence as a national celebrity.

Regarding Rousey, we’ll get to her next…

Ronda Rousey

Despite her recent defeats lasting less than 60 seconds, Ronda Rousey’s impact on establishing women’s MMA as a profitable sport is undeniable. An Olympic bronze winner, her popularity compelled Dana White in 2013 to reverse his prior assertion that women would never compete in the UFC. Rousey participated in the inaugural Women’s UFC battle at UFC 157, marking a significant milestone in history, especially for women of the sport.

Rousey, already a Strikeforce Champion at the time of the promotion’s acquisition by the UFC, then defended the newly renamed UFC Bantamweight Championship six times under Dana White’s organization. Her prominence and influence established her as a pop-culture phenomenon, including in significant film franchises such as The Expendables. A plethora of talk show appearances and red-carpet images ensued, followed by a role in the biggest professional promotion, the WWE. Rousey paved the way for WMMA in the UFC; without her, it might not exist today.

Age 37 Born California, USA Promotions Fought For Strikeforce, UFC Weight Class Bantamweight Pro-MMA Record 12-2-0 Championships Won UFC & Strikeforce Bantamweight Most Notable Wins Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Cat Zingano Career Activity 2011-2016

Ronda Rousey, the Sure Bet!

When avid MMA enthusiasts first dabbled in WMMA sports betting, searching to find the best sportsbook reviews wasn’t easy, but wagering on Rousey was often a sure bet! Her first two UFC victories saw armbar submission victories, and with a newfound love for her hands, she added three KO/TKO stoppages and another armbar to her resume.

In total, Rousey’s six-fight win streak as the first-ever UFC women’s champion saw her win every fight inside the dream. She was a bettor’s dream at the time, and despite her losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, causing significant upheaval throughout the fighting community, she rightfully merits recognition as a genuine pioneer in MMA.

Cris Cyborg: The Only Grand Slam Champion in MMA History

Cris Cyborg is the sole MMA fighter in history to secure belts in five major promotions. Currently holds the Bellator Featherweight Championship and the PFL Super Fights Women’s featherweight strap. With past championship wins in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, she’s the only Grand Slam Champion in MMA history, as no man or woman has accomplished such a feat. She currently ranks first in our Women’s MMA Rankings.

Most impressively, following a loss in her debut match against Erica Paes, Cyborg remained undefeated for an extraordinary 15 years, encompassing 21 contests and more than 15 knockouts for good measure.

Age 39 Born Curitiba, Brazil Promotions Fought For PFL, Bellator, UFC, Strikeforce, Invicta Weight Class Featherweight/Bantamweight Pro-MMA Record 28-2-0 Championships Won Featherweight Title Wins in Every Major Promotion She Competed For Most Notable Wins Gina Carona, Marloes Coenen, Holly Holm, Larissa Pacheco Career Activity 2005- Present

Controversy, UFC Career, and the PFL

Despite a fruitful career, she did encounter several controversies, including a positive doping test that led to her relinquishing the Strikeforce Featherweight title in 2011. Dana White was initially reluctant to include her in the UFC; however, Cyborg’s reputation as MMA’s most formidable female fighter compelled him to establish the UFC Women’s Featherweight division exclusively for her. She ultimately secured the championship belt but relinquished it following her defeat to Amanda Nunes in a Champion vs Champion super bout in 2018.

Cyborg’s association with the UFC was consistently tenuous, and she was not presented with a new contract upon the expiration of her agreement in 2020. Subsequently, she transitioned to Bellator and consistently defeated challengers as their Featherweight Champion. Most recently, she collected her fifth major promotion title by overcoming Larissa Pacheco for the PFL featherweight title, thus marking her as one of the most successful combatants in WMMA history.

Amanda Nunes: The Greatest to Ever Do It!

Amanda Nunes is universally acknowledged as the preeminent female MMA fighter in history. In her career, she has defeated every prominent competitor, including Valentina Shevchenko (x2), Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate, and Cris Cyborg. She achieved a six-year, 12-fight unbeaten streak, securing the UFC Featherweight and Bantamweight belts and becoming the sole female double champion in UFC history.

What makes Nunes special isn’t just her two-division championship status but the long list of elite talent she’s defeated and the manner in which she did it. “The Lioness” wasn’t just winning fights; she was achieving success brutally, as 10 of her 16 UFC victories came by KO/TKO or submission, a rare occurrence in the world of women’s MMA.

Age 36 Born Bahia, Brazil Promotions Fought For UFC, Invicta, Strikeforce Weight Class Bantamweight/Featherweight Pro-MMA Record 23-5-0 Championships Won UFC Featherweight/Bantamweight Most Notable Wins Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate, Raquel Pennington, Juliana Pena Career Activity 2008-2023

WMMA GOAT

Although she suffered a significant upset against Julianna Pena at UFC 269, which resulted in her losing the Bantamweight title, she promptly rectified this defeat in the subsequent rematch. After eliminating all competitors, Nunes quit the sport owing to an absence of competition, demonstrating just how exceptional her in-cage talent is.

Although she has not had the same level of promotion as Ronda Rousey, Nunes’ accomplishments unequivocally establish her as the greatest of all time in Women’s MMA. We remain optimistic about her potential comeback from retirement, particularly in light of the new challenge presented by Kayla Harrison.

Women in MMA: Here to Stay!

The path of women in MMA is fraught with obstacles. From confronting prejudices to transcending conventional expectations, female combatants encounter obstacles both within and beyond the arena. However, these very challenges invigorate their resolve to achieve success, motivating numerous individuals to emulate their example.

As we observe the ascent of women in MMA. Their contributions evidently surpass the limitations of the octagon. They are innovators, leaders, and exemplars, transforming the realm of a sport once characterized by its exclusivity. As we anticipate the future, it is evident that women in MMA are not merely dismantling obstacles; they are redefining the narrative, one knockout at a time.