RISE 183 Results: Ryujin Nasukawa Wins World Title by First-Round Knockout

RISE 183 was broadcast live on Nov. 23, from Tokyo, Japan. This fight card featured multiple kickboxing bouts and a title match with the younger brother of Tenshin, Ryujin Nasukawa who is merely 18-year-old. Full results can be found below.
Ryujin Nasukawa def. Riku Kazushima by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:12 – for the RISE flyweight title.
Kaito Hasegawa def. Yuki Kyotani by TKO (leg injury). Round 1, 1:39
Kyoto Takahashi def. Sumiya Ito by KO (high kick). Round 1, 2:56.
Ryuto Shiokawa def. Tomohiro Kitai by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Kakeru def. Masamitsu Kutsuwa by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 1, 1:40.
Ryoga Terayama def. King Ryuzo by TKO (left hook). Round 3, 2:33.
GUMP def. Taisei Iwago by KO (Left high kick). Round 2.
Teppei Wada def. Kyowlow by KO (Low kick). Round 2.
Yun Toshima def. Wang Chin Long by majority decision (Ext. Round).
Yuga Hoshi def. Atsuki Yamada by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).