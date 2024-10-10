Regian Eersel Discusses Return to Two-Sport Champion

Regian Eersel is once against a two-sport World Champion after reclaiming the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing Title at ONE Fight Night 25.

The Surinamese star has been near-perfect in ONE Championship and avenged his only loss to Alexis Nicolas in a five-round affair. Erasing the bitter taste of defeat was the only motivation that Eersel needed, but he got more from Nicolas’ fans on social media.

“The Immortal” was thrilled to silence them with a clear-cut decision win.

“I got a lot of messages [saying] that I was going to sleep. But that only [added] fuel to the fire. It only motivated me, and you saw the result,” Eersel told ONE following the event.

Eersel felt comfortable in the championship rounds, knowing he was outpointing his French opponent. Still, nothing was official until the cards were read.

Nicolas has proven to be a tough test for the Surinamese star. Eersel offered up praise for his biggest challenge to date after leveling the series at one each.

“Alexis is a challenging opponent because of his fighting style. He’s very quick. His fighting [style] is unique, but you saw I found the key to beat him,” the two-sport king admitted.

A trilogy is not going to be in the cards right away. Eersel shot down the proposition after the event. But that does leave the question of who will be the next challenger.

“I have no names to fight. I fought the whole division. So we will see who ONE brings for me,” Eersel offered.

In the meantime, “The Immortal” has another title to defend. Defending the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai Championship is what Eersel plans to do next.

“I hope my next fight will be in Muay Thai because the position is waiting for me. It took a long time to defend my Muay Thai belt, so I think now it’s time,” the Surinamese star said.

Eersel is not sure who will be next, but in the meantime, he said he will revel in the win against Nicolas. The talented striker avenged his last performance and resumed his role as titleholder in the lightweight division.

But competing in the U.S. has “The Immortal” intrigued. As ONE released their 2025 schedule with two American dates on the lineup, Eersel said he would love to compete stateside if given the opportunity.

“Yeah, sign me up. I have a lot of fans there. Yes, sign me up, Mr. Chatri, sign me up on the U.S. card,” Eersel said.