Combat Press MMA Rankings: October 2024

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings (including all genders).

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Ciryl Gane (2) Tom Aspinall (3) Alexander Volkov (4) Curtis Blaydes (5) Sergei Pavlovich (6) Jailton Almeida (7) Serghei Spivac (8) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9) Marcin Tybura (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight

Alex Pereira (1) Jiří Procházka (2) Jamahal Hill (3) Magomed Ankalaev (4) Jan Błachowicz (5) Aleksandar Rakić (6) Corey Anderson (7) Phil Davis (8) Volkan Oezdemir (9) Bogdan Guskov (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Dricus du Plessis (1) Sean Strickland (2) Israel Adesanya (3) Robert Whittaker (4) Nassourdine Imavov (5) Marvin Vettori (6) Khamzat Chimaev (7) Paulo Costa (8) Caio Borralho (9) Johnny Eblen (10)

At UFC Paris, on Sep. 28, No. 5 Nassourdine Imavov notched a unanimous decision victory over Brendan Allen to hold onto his ranking.

Welterweight

Belal Muhammad (1) Leon Edwards (2) Kamaru Usman (3) Shavkat Rakhmonov (4) Colby Covington (5) Jack Della Maddalena (6) Sean Brady (7) Gilbert Burns (8) Ian Garry (9) Ramazan Kuramagomedov (10)

On Sep. 7, at UFC Vegas 97, No. 7 Sean Brady won a unanimous decision over No. 8 Gilbert Burns. The rankings remain unchanged

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Arman Tsarukyan (2) Charles Oliveira (3) Justin Gaethje (4) Dustin Poirier (5) Michael Chandler (6) Dan Hooker (7) Mateusz Gamrot (8) Beneil Dariush (8) Rafael Fiziev (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (1) Alex Volkanovski (3) Max Holloway (4) Diego Lopes (-) Brian Ortega (2) Yair Rodriguez (5) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (6) Movsar Evloev (7) Chan Sung Jung (8) Josh Emmett (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Aljamain Sterling (10)

At UFC 306, unranked Diego Lopes finally got his day in the sun with an absolute drubbing of second-ranked Brian Ortega. Lopes enters the rankings in the fourth spot, two move up, seven move down, and Aljamain Sterling falls out of the top 10.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili (4) Sean O’Malley (1) Demetrious Johnson (2) Umar Nurmagomedov (3) Cory Sandhagen (5) Petr Yan (6) Deiveson Figueiredo (7) Henry Cejudo (8) Patchy Mix (9) Marlon Vera (10)

On Sep. 14, in the UFC 306 main event at the Las Vegas Sphere, No. 4 Merab Dvalishili finally captured the bantamweight title from Sean O’Malley with a dominant decision victory. Dvalishvili moves to the top, and those who were above him each move down a notch.

Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja (1) Brandon Royval (2) Brandon Moreno (3) Deiveson Figueiredo (4) Amir Albazi (5) Askar Askarov (6) Kai Kara-France (7) Muhammad Mokaev (8) Tatsuro Taira (9) Alex Perez (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev (1) Jon Jones (2) Max Holloway (3) Demetrious Johnson (4) Alex Pereira (5) Belal Muhammad (6) Dustin Poirier (7) Amanda Nunes (8) Ilia Topuria (9) Justin Gaethje (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.