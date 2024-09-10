What is Grappling, and Why is It Considered to Be the Best Combat Sport?

Grappling is a synthesis of the most effective techniques from various combat disciplines such as judo, combat sambo, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. In Canada, grappling is of particular interest right now, and in this article we’ll take a look at its development, impact on martial arts culture, and popularity among 1Win app users (https://1winbet.ca/download-app/).

Features of Grappling

Grappling focuses on throws and painful techniques. Unlike other martial arts such as judo or sambo, it does not require special clothing like a kimono. Athletes fight in rashgards and shorts, which eliminates the use of clothing to perform grapples. In this way it has become more versatile and free from the constraints of traditional forms of wrestling.



In Canada, grappling began to develop in the late 1990s when mixed martial arts (MMA) became more popular.Over time, the sport became a discipline in its own right, attracting professionals and amateurs to the gyms. Major cities (Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal) regularly host competitions. Due to the accessibility of training and the variety of schools, not only young people but also a more mature audience has come to grappling.



One of the key features of grappling is the lack of strict rules, which allows athletes to use a variety of techniques and tactics. But of course it does not allow the use of dirty techniques, such as lymph node strikes or below the belt attacks. It is important to note that despite the toughness and intensity, grappling aims to use techniques safely and effectively.



It is also worth mentioning the practical value in self-defence. Techniques learnt in training can be applied in real life to defend against an aggressor. Unlike other forms of fighting, grappling teaches not only how to attack, but also how to defend, which is especially important in situations where the opponent may be armed or physically superior. Women have been coming into grappling a lot lately, precisely for these reasons.

Rules and Equipment

As mentioned above, grappling differs from other forms of wrestling in the form of clothing. Athletes use rashguards – special tight T-shirts that do not allow the opponent to use grappling. So the result of the bout depends only on technique and physical fitness, not on the ability to use the opponent’s clothes to your advantage.



Although grappling is often described as a fight without rules, there are certain restrictions in place to prevent injuries and ensure a fair fight. For example, techniques that can cause serious injury, such as eye attacks or head kicks, are prohibited. Techniques involving roughness and disrespect to the opponent are also not allowed. The fight and results are monitored by a referee.

Benefits of Grappling

Grappling classes are beneficial both physically and mentally. Firstly, it is a great way to keep fit, develop strength, endurance and flexibility. Secondly, grappling helps improve coordination and sense of balance, which is useful not only on the mat, but also in everyday life.



Grappling requires considerable physical effort. All muscle groups, especially the back, arms and legs, are worked during training. Regular training helps to maintain an optimal level of physical activity, promotes weight loss and improves overall fitness.



Apart from physical fitness, grappling also develops mental qualities. It teaches concentration, self-control and stamina. During a fight it is important not only to be physically strong, but also to be able to make quick decisions, analyse your opponent’s actions and choose the best strategies.



Injuries and Their Prevention

As with any form of martial arts, there is a risk of injury in grappling. However, most of them can be avoided by following safety techniques and listening to the coach’s advice. The main cause of injuries is the athlete’s refusal to give up when performing a painful hold. It is important to be able to assess your capabilities and stop in time to avoid injuries. It is also worth observing three simple rules:



Always perform a warm-up before training. This will help prepare your muscles and ligaments for the load.

Watch the technique of performing techniques and do not try to perform complex elements without proper preparation.

Listen to your body and do not be afraid to give up if you feel that the situation is out of control.

Find a worthy coach and calmly learn new elements. And in time you will achieve high results like those of your childhood idols – Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Benny Urquidez, Ed Parker and others.