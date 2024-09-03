GLORY 94 Results: Cem Caceres Knocks Out Stefan Latescu in Round 1

On Saturday, Aug. 31, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 94, live from the Lotto Arena in Antwerp, Belgium. The event features a light heavyweight main event bout plus several more kickboxing fights. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Cem Caceres def. Stefan Latescu by KO (body punch). Round 1, 2:08
Berjan Peposhi def. Ayoub Bourass by unanimous decision
Jay Overmeer def. Ismail Ouzgni by TKO (retirement). Round 2, 1:18
Angelo Volpe def. Youssef Boughanem by split decision
Serkan Ozcaglayan def. Jente Nnamadim by unanimous decision
Nico Horta def. Sofian Laidouni by unanimous decision
Mory Kromah def. Mohamed Amine by KO (knee). Round 2, 2:59
Younes Smaili def. James Condé by unanimous decision
Anwar Ouled-Chahib def. Cédric Tousch by unanimous decision
Andre Santos def. Adam El Hammouchi by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:59
Karim Taquet def. Madani Rahmani by TKO (ankle injury). Round 1, 1:35
Soufian El Hammouchi def. Arman Hambaryan by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 3, 2:38
Ismail Ayaadi def. Abdellah Oussaid by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:45
