Understanding Boxing Odds Lines: Explained for Beginners

Boxing predictions are relatively simple compared to other sports. However, some areas require extra knowledge to be successful. Allow us to take you on a journey to boxing prediction expertise.

Introduction to Boxing Lines

Your first area of study is the simple concept of boxing lines. These are the odds that are available when predicting a fight. Every matchup will have different lines available. With social sportsbooks like Sportzino offering a range of markets, there’s plenty for you to check out.

Different Odds Formats

Social sportsbooks, such as Sportzino, offer three possible formats. Use our guide to educate yourself and gain an edge with boxing predictions.

American

American odds appear in two forms: the favorite and the underdog. A minus sign before the number indicates the favorite, while a plus sign indicates the underdog.

If the odds are in the form -180, a 180-unit pick returns 280 units in total. You’re getting a 100-unit profit for your 180-unit prediction, which is why the total return is 280.

If the odds appear as +175, your 100-unit prediction returns a profit of 175 units for a total return of 275 units.

Fractional

As the name suggests, fractional odds appear as a fraction. With these odds, it takes some calculation to work out any return. If you make a 10-unit prediction at odds of 8/5, you must divide your units by the denominator and then multiply by the numerator to calculate your profit.

The calculation works as follows:

10/5 = 2

2*8 = 16

16 units of profit

So, your 10-unit prediction returns 26 units because your original play amount returns as part of the pick.

Decimal

A decimal line appears as a decimal number. It’s the most straightforward of all odds; you just multiply your units by the number to calculate your return.

Odds of 2.35 will return 235 units from a 100-unit pick. In this case, your profit is 135 units.

Understanding Prediction Types

Three prediction types are available for boxing when playing at a social sportsbook like Sportzino. You can use any of these to make your boxing picks:

Moneyline

To make a moneyline prediction, you have to pick the outcome of a fight. There are three potential choices here.

Favorite

Underdog

Draw

It’s the most common and popular prediction option.

Round End

This is a prediction of when the fight will end. You can choose any round out of the total possible rounds. You can combine the round end with who will win the bout to create a parlay to increase your potential return.

Method of Finish

The method of finish predicts how the fight will end, and there are multiple options. A draw and a KO are apparent, but two require more explanation.

A technical knockout can happen in multiple ways, but the most common is if a fighter is knocked down three times in a single round.

A decision is when the judges decide who wins the fight after there hasn’t been a finish during the mandated rounds.