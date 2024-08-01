Superbon vs. Jo Nattawut Added to ONE Friday Fights 81 on Sep. 27

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. ‘Smokin” Jo Nattawut was just announced for ONE Friday Fights 81 on Sep. 27. The showdown will see two top-level strikers face off live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon vs Jo Nattawut

Superbon and Nattawut will meet in a featherweight Muay Thai bout, meaning it will have four-ounce gloves. It will not be a kickboxing match.

The Thai-born Superbon was able to take the top pound-for-pound spot and become an all-time great in kickboxing with his championship run. Impressively, he was able to defeat Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian; former champions in GLORY, K-1, and elsewhere.

Since losing his title via knockout to Chingiz Allazov, Superbon has been bouncing between kickboxing and Muay Thai. He captured interim kickboxing gold against Marat Grigorian in his last bout and will now face veteran striker Jo Nattawut in a Muay Thai clash.

‘Smokin” Jo Nattawut is a Thai-born striker who has competed actively in both Muay Thai and Kickboxing. Throughout his career, he has competed against the best of both sports all across the globe. With two close losses to the Muay Thai champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, he will once again face the striking king later this year at ONE 169 in Atlanta booked for Nov. 8.

But before he challenges for a Muay Thai title, Jo Nattawut will face off against Superbon in a Muay Thai war booked for ONE Friday Fights 81. The Sep. 27 card also features Takeru Segawa vs. Black Panther and Hiroki Akimoto vs. Ilias Ennahachi.