Rico Verhoeven Looks to Add Kickboxing to Riyadh Season

The kickboxing all-time great Rico Verhoeven is petitioning Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh to add kickboxing. Already on the Riyadh Season combat sports roster are boxing, the UFC, and PFL, among other sports.

Rico Verhoeven and Turki Alalshikh

With eleven title defenses and a Grand Prix crown, the Dutch-born Rico Verhoeven has become an all-time great in the sport of kickboxing. Earlier this year, he won three bouts in one night to earn the heavyweight tournament title.

Throughout his career, ‘King of Kickboxing’ has been able to defeat notable fighters such as K-1 legend Badr Hari, the towering Levi Rigters, interim champion ‘Cookie’ Tariq Osaro, the hard-hitting Jamal Ben Saddik, light heavyweight champion Tarik Khbabez, and kickboxing legend Peter Aerts, among many others. Currently, the heavyweight champion is on a ten-fight win streak dating back to 2015.

Turki Alalshikh, of Saudi Arabia, has made quite an impact on combat sports. With the organization Riyadh Season, they have been able to book blockbuster heavyweight boxing matches, UFC fights, and PFL matches. Additionally, they also work with football, snooker, motorsports, golf, and many more.

The GLORY heavyweight world champion Rico Verhoeven now wants to add kickboxing to Riyadh Season. On X, Verhoeven said:

“It’s time to add a new champ/new sport to the roster [Turki Alalshik]”

It's time to add a new champ/new sport to the roster @Turki_alalshikh 👑 — Rico Verhoeven (@RicoVerhoeven) August 14, 2024