Muay Thai Fighter Saifon Rattanaphanu Fatally Attacks His Father and Flees

Mr. Haseng Wahani, known as “Saifon Rattanaphanu,” a known Muay Thai fighter reportedly used a knife to fatally murder his own father last night. Following the incident, Saifon fled the scene and is believed to have taken refuge on Bua Yo Mountain. Authorities have yet to apprehend him.

Saifon is a former Muay Thai champion holding titles in organizations such as Channel 7, among others.

Earlier today, August 15, at 6 AM, Muang Yala Police received a report of a fatal incident at a residence in Ban Lo Sali Yala Province. The attack occurred at the family home and resulted in the death of one individual. The assailant was identified as Mr. Haseng Wahani, the Tiger Poon Boxing Champion known by his ring name “Saifon Rattanaphanu.”

According to initial reports, the event took place around 3 AM in the house, where Saifon used a knife to fatally slit his father’s throat. After the incident, he fled the scene and was last known to have escaped towards Khao Bui Yo in Bannang Sareng Subdistrict, Mueang Yala District. The police are currently investigating the scene and coordinating with other forces to track down the suspect, but he has not yet been located and is still on the run.

Saifon reportedly slashed his father’s throat at 3 AM today, before escaping to a mountain. pic.twitter.com/4H6DU6JZV0 — ICHI (@WoradonBK) August 15, 2024