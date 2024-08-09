Mayssa Bastos Discusses Title Win Over Danielle Kelly

Mayssa Bastos edged Danielle Kelly to become the ONE atomweight submission grappling champion at ONE Fight Night 24.

The aggressive and tactical match saw both women earn catches, but in the end, the Brazilian’s constant search for a finish netted her gold in Bangkok.

“It feels great. Right now, it’s really hard for me to describe, but I’m really, really happy,” Bastos told ONE following the event.

Advertisement



“I think it’s special because I’m the first Brazilian to ever win [submission grappling gold], especially because it was a title that I did not have yet, and also [it’s] for my legacy.”

Kelly knew she had to be aggressive and did not hide that fact in the lead-up to the match. However, the manner in which she decided to go after the nine-time IBJJF champion did catch her off-guard.

“I think she came really aggressive. I was expecting [her to be] aggressive. I was kind of surprised, the way that she went after me on the feet,” the Brazilian said.

In the match’s final minutes, either woman could have gotten the nod. It was a slim margin, but the Brazilian feels like her catch near the end was the best either were able to secure throughout the 10-minute round.

“I feel like my last catch was the best catch of the match. So I feel like if we maybe had a little bit more time, I would [have been] able to [finish her],” Bastos remarked.

Bastos knows she now has a target on her back.

But that is not phasing the talented submission ace as she proudly wears the ONE atomweight submission grappling title over her shoulder.

“Right now, I don’t have anyone in mind, but anyone who wants to fight me, I would be happy to fight,” Bastos said.

The most obvious choice would be Kelly. The American had not lost in ONE competition prior to the title tilt, and it was a close bout.

Bastos would have no problem running it back with the Philadelphia native.

“Yes, for sure, I would be happy to fight [Kelly] again,” the new atomweight queen stated.

In addition to the title, Bastos was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus. That was even more surprising than picking up the victory.

“I was really happy. I wasn’t expecting to win a bonus. It was kind of a surprise, but a really good one,” Bastos said.

Bastos will get a little bit of time to enjoy her title, but then it will be back to work with a new goal of defending her crown against all comers.