Jarred Brooks Wants Demetrious Johnson Next: Chasing a GOAT

“The Monkey God” Jarred Brooks is looking for a matchup against all-time MMA great Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Brooks and Johnson are both world champions in ONE Championship.

Jarred Brooks and Demetrious Johnson

The US-born Brooks has been a force in ONE’s MMA strawweight division. He has been able to run through the competition winning five bouts, a world championship, and an interim title along the way. His lone loss in the MMA division happened due to him slamming his opponent’s head on the mat, knocking out his opponent, but the move was illegal. Later, he captured interim gold against Gustavo Balart by first-round submission.

Mighty Mouse is one of the all-time greats in MMA history. In the UFC, he had a whopping 11 title defenses. Since moving to ONE Championship, he has won gold in a grand prix and a division title. With a knockout, he captured the flyweight throne from the long-reigning Adriano Moraes.

Now, since capturing his interim title, Brooks wants to step up to take on Johnson. ‘Mighty Mouse‘ does not have anything scheduled upcoming. In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks explained:

“Demetrious Johnson was somebody that I was watching on TV at Buffalo Wild Wings, winning a world title in 2012, thinking, ‘Hey, that could be me one day.’ I think that God gives me signs and getting into ONE Championship and getting the accolades where Demetrious is now, I think it would be a great matchup between me and him.

“I’m somebody that tries to go up and beat competition. I climb the mountains, and I’m not worried. I know that goats are really good at climbing mountains too, but I’m not afraid to try to chase a GOAT.”