Denice Zamboanga vs. Alyona Rassohyna for Interim Gold at ONE Fight Night 25

The Filipino-born MMA fighter Denice Zamboanga is to face the grappling specialist Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 25, booked for Friday, Oct. 4. The interim women’s atomweight world title will be on the line.

Denice Zamboanga vs. Alyona Rassohyna

“The Menace” Denice Zamboanga is currently on a three-fight win streak in the competitive women’s atomweight division in ONE Championship. She was booked to face the reigning champion Stamp Fairtex earlier this year but the Thai titleholder had to drop out due to injury.

Zamboanga and Stamp are former training partners. The Filipino was brought over to Fairtex as a way for Stamp to have a training partner her own size. With a title on the line, the two have parted ways. In an interview, the Filipina athlete explained:

“It doesn’t matter who the champion is, be it her or someone else, my mindset going into the fight will always be that way. This is going to be all business for me… Back in training, we do it seriously, so imagine when we’re fighting for the belt. I think that friendship will have to be set aside and, after the match, we’re back to normal.”

Now, the 27-year-old Zamboanga will face the Ukrainian Alyona Rassohyna. Since beginning her grappling journey as a child, she is now a head coach at her gym. Rassohyna has wins over fighters such as Stamp Fairtex and has faced notable athletes like South Korea’s Seo Hee Ham.

Overall, she has a win rate with a submission of nearly 85% and has not been overly active since her prior loss to the champion Stamp. But, with a win, and an interim title, it puts her right back onto Stamp’s radar.

ONE Fight Night 25 will be hosted at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 4 later this year.