ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham Results

On Friday, Sep. 29, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features three women’s title fights and one women’s special-rules bout.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Stamp Fairtex def. Ham Seo Hee by TKO (body punch). Round 3, 1:04

Muay Thai bout: Smilla Sundell def. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues by TKO (punches, referee stoppage). Round 3, 2:56

Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly def. Jessa Khan by unanimous decision

Special-rules bout: Xiong Jing Nan vs. “Wondergirl” Nat Jaroonsak by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 3, 2:42

MMA bout: John Lineker def. Stephen Loman by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Dmitry Menshikov vs. Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong by knockout (punches, three-knockdown rule). Round 1, 2:41

MMA bout: Eduard Folayang def. Amir Khan by knockout (left hook). Round 3, 1:57

MMA bout: Mauro Cerilli def. Paul Elliott by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Muay Thai bout: Asa Ten Pow def. Rambolek by knockout (right hand to head kick). Round 3, 0:25

MMA bout: Maurice Abévi def. Blake Cooper by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:36