RISE 171 Results: Kenta Nanbara, Masahiko Suzuki Earn Knockout Wins

RISE 171 was a kickboxing event hosted at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, Aug. 18. It featured fighters such as Masahiko Suzuki, Manazo Kobayashi, and Kenta Nanbara, among others. The results for the RISE WS kickboxing bouts can be found below.

FULL RESULTS Kenta Nanbara def. Kontualai JMBoxinggym by knockout (punch). Round 2.

Masahiko Suzuki def. Imad Salhi by knockout (punches). Round 2

Manazo Kobayashi def. Melty Kira by unanimous decision

Shuto Miyazaki def. Shun Shiraishi by unanimous decision (extension round)

Shota Okudaira def. Sota by knockout (punches). Round 3

Arina Kobayashi def. Mai Hanada by unanimous decision

Momoka Mandokoro def. Sami Ogawa by unanimous decision

Naofumi Yamashina def. Tsuru Junpei by unanimous decision

Yuga Hoshi def. Ryunosuke Ito by unanimous decision

Hyuu def. Masahito Okuyama by unanimous decision

Ryu Nakamura def. Shogo by knockout. Round 1