Weight Cutting: Why Do It and How to Avoid It

MMA fighters always have weight requirements to meet before their fights, and failing to do so can have consequences, such as lost title shots. Achieving the desired weight can be a challenging process that requires careful planning, discipline, and adherence to specific strategies. Failure to get that process right can be catastrophic.



Who can forget the troubles of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who missed his weight several times between 2009 and 2012, including missing by seven pounds before being forced to move from welterweight to middleweight? At UFC 225, Yoel Romero missed weight by just 0.2 pounds, becoming the first fighter in history to miss the weight for two title fights.



The fear of missing a weight can lead to weight cutting, a dangerous practice that fighters should seek to avoid. With that in mind, what causes weight misses? How can a fighter ensure they hit the weight safely? Here’s our guide on all you need to know.





What Causes a Weight Miss?





There are many factors that can cause a fighter to miss weight. There are environmental factors, such as the time of the weigh-in. Because of the fine margins, fighters often don’t take on fluids before a weigh-in and seek to train immediately before, ensuring there’s no excess weight. If a weigh-in is earlier in the day, or if their schedule is disrupted, it can mean a fighter misses their weight by the margin Yoel Romero had. There’s also the time before a fight – some fighters take bouts at short notice. At UFC 116, Chris Leben replaced Wanderlei Silva to take on Yoshihiro Akiyama with just 13 days’ notice. He achieved the weight, but fighters sometimes have weight to shift at very short notice.



There’s also the issue around set point weight. This is the theory that every person has a weight at which their body feels comfortable, and that means efforts to get below the weight are harder. If a super lightweight has a set point weight of 155 pounds, they may find it easy to go up to welterweight (165 pounds) but much harder to drop to lightweight (145 pounds). The theory is if they were to drop weight again, going from 165 to 155 would be easier than 155 to 145 because their body’s belief is their weight should be 155 pounds. It’s not scientifically proven, but it could also be a factor, as it is suggested that two people almost identical in terms of build and habits could have a different set point weight, accounting for some fighters finding it more difficult to achieve target weights.





What is Weight Cutting?





Weight cutting involves manipulating the body’s water weight and shedding excess pounds in the days leading up to a weigh-in. Fighters often employ dehydration techniques, such as intense workouts, saunas, and limited fluid intake, to reduce their overall weight. Once they weigh in, they rehydrate to regain lost fluids before the actual fight. However, extreme weight cutting can be dangerous and have adverse effects on performance and health. One notable example of a notorious weight cutter is Conor McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. McGregor is known for his meticulous weight cutting process. He has shared his experiences of cutting weight through methods like water loading, sauna sessions, and fasting to meet the specific weight requirements for his fights.



Chael Sonnen explains how eating properly and training regularly would result in him losing three pounds, on average, per week. He took a fight at short notice, and using weight cutting, he dropped 36 pounds. Whilst it may have helped him hit a target and beat his set point weight, it left him barely able to stand. Indeed, weight cutting can be so dangerous that some methods, such as dehydration, have been banned by some promotions.





How Can a Fighter Make Weight?

It is preferable for a fighter to ensure proper nutrition and diet play a significant role in reaching their desired weight while maintaining muscle mass and energy levels. Fighters often work with nutritionists or dietitians to develop meal plans that ensure they meet their nutritional needs while creating a calorie deficit for weight loss. This typically involves consuming lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats while managing portion sizes. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is a good example of this. Rousey, who competed in both MMA and judo, worked with a nutritionist to maintain a strict diet leading up to her fights. Her diet emphasized lean proteins, vegetables, and healthy fats while restricting processed foods and sugars to reach her required weight class.

Balancing nutrition with intense training sessions and conditioning workouts should enhance a fighter’s fitness and support weight loss. High-intensity interval training (HIIT), cardio exercises, and strength training can help burn calories, improve metabolism, and promote fat loss. Balancing training with adequate rest and recovery is crucial to prevent overtraining and injuries.