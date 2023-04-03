Combat-Themed Slot Games Worth Exploring

Game designers realize that fans of combat sports can’t get enough action; therefore, they create games with that focus. Combat enthusiasts can now access the games in online casinos, which offer bonuses such as no deposit bonuses and free spins to facilitate easy gaming.

Rocky slot

The designers of this slot did a fantastic job of bringing both Rocky and his opponents to life, which is reflected in the visuals and the gameplay. The love of his life, Adrian, plays as big a role as ever in Rocky’s determination to win the big prizes. He gets to climb into the reels with some of his biggest opponents, including Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago and Clubber Lang. The player can enter the ring and start spinning the reels of this five-reel, 25 pay-line slot machine to win prizes for 3, 4 and 5 symbols, such as 300 for protecting Adrian, 500 for transforming Clubber Lang into Blubber Lang, 800 for sending Ivan Drago back to Russia with a butt-kicking and 1,000 for knocking out Apollo Creed.

Bruce Lee slot

Bruce Lee by WMS is a 5-reel, 60-payline slot game. The slot features the unique Money Burst format, where the first two reels have only two symbols each, while the other three have four symbols each. For that reason, the symbols appearing on the first two reels are notably important, as they determine whether you will form a winning combination with the other three reels. The game’s icons feature Bruce Lee himself, Bruce Lee Leg Kick, Chinese Hat, Dragon, Gold Coins, the Game’s Logo, Dagger, Treasure Chest and other ninja-related symbols. The Bruce Lee wild symbol can substitute all other symbols on the reels, except for the Treasure Chest, but also serves as an expanding wild, making this game’s standard features a bit more enticing.

Advertisement



KnockOut slot

This online video slot game delivers an uncompromising look at the life of a fighter in a cage. Surrounded by the audience and wire, there’s no escape from the battle about to break out. 3D graphics amplify the experience with two fighters ready to slug it out for victory. Your job is to emerge victorious, meaning you’ll need to spin the reels and collect as much cash as possible. There are five reels in this slot which contain a whopping 40 paylines. This gives you plenty of chances to land a winning blow. These paylines aren’t flexible, so you’ll have no choice but to play with the full 40 on each spin.