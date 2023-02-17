BKFC: KnuckleMania 3 Results

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC: KnuckleMania 3, live from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M. The event features a light heavyweight title fight.
The free prelims air airs live on BKTV starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman – for the light heavyweight title
Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout
John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson
Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
Gaston Reyno vs. Daniel Van Sickle
Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres
Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom
Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez
Nick Gonzalez vs. Lardy Navarro
Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez
