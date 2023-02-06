Aung La N Sang to Face Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 in May

Aung La N Sang and Fan Rong are lined up to face each other inside the ONE Championship Circle once again, and this time they’re slated to compete at the Singapore-based promotion’s U.S. debut event on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, the two middleweights will try to make their case for title contention in front of a U.S. audience. And given they’re combined 44 finishes, fans can expect a barnburner.

The Myanmar superstar and China’s burgeoning star were scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, but Fan tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw. Aung La N Sang took on Brazilian veteran Gilberto Galvao instead, and he added further momentum to his quest to regain the ONE middleweight title.

“The Burmese Python” has ended his last two bouts by TKO in less than two minute, and he’ll seek his third to officially start a winning streak against Fan in Colorado.

But China’s rising star is ready to shock the world with an upset and force himself into the title picture in the stacked division. Fan’s ultimate goal is to work his way up to earning a second crack at middleweight king Reinier de Ridder, who he fell to in his ONE debut.

This matchup joins four other incredible bouts on the historic card, which is set to feature some of the biggest stars of ONE.

It is clear the promotion is loading the with exceptional talent to make a splash at the 1stBank Center, and Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong will certainly aid the cause. ONE Fight Night 10 is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of 2023.

ONE Fight Night 10 hits the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., on Friday, May 5. Tickets are on sale now.