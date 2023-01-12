ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Jan. 13, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov Results, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features three title fights in kickboxing and submission grappling.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jan. 12. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Kickboxing bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 (133.5) vs. Daniel Puertas (134.5) – for the flyweight title

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci (134.25) vs. Gantumur Bayanduuren (134.5) – for the flyweight title

Mixed-rules bout: Stamp Fairtex (115) vs. Anissa Meksen ()**

Aung La N Sang (214) vs. Gilberto Galvão (213.75)

Kickboxing bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (136.5)* vs. Jiduo Yibu (135)

Garry Tonon (155) vs. Johnny Nuñez (154.25)

Muay Thai bout: Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak (124.5) vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva (125.5)*

Kim Jae Woong (149) vs. Shoko Sato (149) Advertisement

** – Fighter did not show up for official weigh-ins; fight is cancelled