BKFC 33: Beltran vs. Alexander Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 33: Beltran vs. Alexander, live from the Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb. The event features a cruiserweight battle between Joey Beltran and Houston Alexander.

The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Nov. 17. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.