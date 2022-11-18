BKFC 33: Beltran vs. Alexander Weigh-In Photo Gallery

Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom (Phil L,ambert/BKFC)
Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom (Phil L,ambert/BKFC)
Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom (Phil L,ambert/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)