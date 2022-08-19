UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the UFC will host UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2, live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.. The event features a welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

The UFC 278 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the televised prelims on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. From there, the action shifts to ESPN+ pay-per-view for the main card at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 19. Check below for full weigh-in results. The weigh-in video can be viewed here.

FULL RESULTS Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Leon Edwards (170) – for the welterweight title

Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (185.5)

José Aldo (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Marcin Tybura (252.5) vs. Alexandr Romanov (239.5)

Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs. Harry Hunsucker (204.5)

Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

Lucie Pudilová (135.5) vs. Yanan Wu (136)

Sean Woodson (146) vs. Luis Saldaña (145.5)

AJ Fletcher (170.5) vs. Ange Loosa (170.5)

Amir Albazi (126) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

Aoriqileng (136) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Daniel da Silva (126)