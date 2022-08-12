Can  Students Engage in Combat Sports and Still Study Well?

Most of today’s children are forced to combine schooling with extracurricular activities. Some attend electives, others participate in preparatory courses, and others treat all kinds of sections equally. Schoolchildren are forced to find time to participate in classes at school, go to extra classes, and then do homework at home.

Giving a child to do combat sports is the right decision for the development of their physical and moral qualities, discipline, and development of self-confidence that will help them in adult life. It is a mistake to believe that combat sports are a high injury risk. Unsurprisingly, not everyone manages to live in such a rhythm, and many, unable to withstand the workload, refuse sections or electives. So, how to help a child correctly combine studies with additional classes?

The Student Can’t Forget About Studying

Very often, due to such a tight schedule, students do not have time to do their homework, which can cause them to get bad grades and fall behind the curriculum. Parents are usually very confused by this. But nowadays, it is not a problem. Of course, there is no spell for good grades, and a student contract for grades is not always a good idea, but there is still a way to get good grades and keep up with everything.

Many services can help you write essays or help with homework. If you are a student, you can get your homework done and confidently go to your favorite section. Also, the student can find an essay research paper and develop his learning abilities. Or parents can ask the teacher comments for students’ writing and work on the mistakes at home.

Talk To The Teacher

If the child needs to attend some classes to the detriment of the educational process, notify the school administration. The teacher should know that the child did not skip the last lesson but went to a competition or an elective because he will need to write tests. Teachers should know what classes, when, and where the student attends. As a rule, the school only welcomes the active life of children and never prevents them from attending additional classes, be it electives or sports sections.

For such a child, an individual schedule can be drawn up or set a day for passing the missed topics. Most importantly, please do not allow a situation where the child will regularly leave the last lesson for the sports section, and the teacher will give passes for the whole quarter, thinking that his subject is being ignored. As a result, by the end of the quarter, you will have a problem that could have been avoided if you had found five minutes to talk to the teacher.

Write The Schedule

The child must have a clear and understandable schedule that he must follow. The most important thing is that she has to control the cancellation of certain classes, rescheduling of classes, etc. For the child to become more independent, he, not you, should remember that today he has an optional course for which he cannot be late. If you remind the child about every additional activity, and he forgets about it at every convenient opportunity, it will eventually exhaust you and the child.

Plan The Route

Try to choose circles and sections in the same area. If the child gets to classes by three types of city transport, after a month, these trips will tire him completely, and after a couple of weeks, he will stop going there. Ideally, it would be good to choose sections so that you can get there on foot. If this is not possible and the child will have to use public transport in one way or another, assume that the child’s time on the road should not exceed 30 minutes.

Advantages of Combat Sports for Children

Children’s sports, in particular combat sports, are aimed at forming the child’s basic skills of the studied discipline or martial art and the development of such qualities as power, endurance, dexterity, speed, and discipline.

Most Popular Combat Sports for Children

Choosing a particular type of combat sport for a child can be difficult, given that there are dozens of different combat sports and many schools that practice these martial arts in different ways. To a large extent, the choice depends on the child’s character, his inclination, and whether this art will interest him at all.

MMA

Mixed combat sports for children include techniques from various martial arts and exercises for developing stretching, coordination, agility, flexibility, and endurance. First, experienced coaches teach the basics of striking designs and wrestling, allowing children to engage in light sparring. The age for MMA lessons is from 14 years.

Judo

Judo is a Japanese martial art that combines self-defense and sport with the development of moral qualities embedded in the philosophical principles of this martial art. Judo is not based on strikes but on grips, levers, and throws. Training in these combat sports develops mobility, strength, and general physical fitness.

Boxing

Boxing remains one of the most popular sports for children in the post-Soviet space. In the boxing section, the child first