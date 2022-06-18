Combat Press Boxing Rankings: June 2022

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Anthony Joshua (4) Andy Ruiz (5) Luis Ortiz (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Joe Joyce (9) Joseph Parker (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Lawrence Okolie (2) Yunier Dorticos (3) Ilunga Makabu (4) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (5) Aleksei Papin (7) Noel Gevor (8) Mateusz Masternak (8) Thabiso Mchunu (9) Michal Cieslak (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Dmitry Bivol (1) Artur Beterbiev (2) Joe Smith Jr. (3) Gilberto Ramirez (4) Maxim Vlasov (5) Marcus Browne (6) Callum Smith (7) Joshua Buatsi (8) Anthony Yarde (9) Mathieu Bauderlique (NR)

Removed from the rankings: Badou Jack (4)

Badou Jack fought on the Mayweather exhibition undercard in Abu Dhabi. It was against a well-overmatched opponent, which has been a common theme for Jack as of late. In fact, it was another fight not at light heavyweight, something he hasn’t done since 2019, and he has been removed from the rankings. He seems to be content just showing up on random cards, fighting at whatever weight and collecting a paycheck. His removal makes way for Mathieu Bauderlique.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) David Benavidez (2) Caleb Plant (3) John Ryder (4) Daniel Jacobs (5) Rocky Fielding (6) Fedor Chudinov (7) Lerrone Richards (8) Carlos Gongora (9) David Morrell Jr. (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: David Lemieux (10)

David Benavidez put away David Lemieux in the third round, and now has 23 of his 26 victories via stoppage. Lemieux is a tough dude, too. Lemieux falls out of the rankings, and David Morrell Jr. takes his spot.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Jaime Munguia (4) Chris Eubank Jr. (5) Ryota Murata (6) Michael Zefara (7) Carlos Adames (8) Erislandy Lara (NR) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (10)

Removed from the rankings: Liam Williams (8)

Jaime Munguia was in action, albeit at 165 pounds, and got the KO victory over Jimmy Kelly. Erislandy Lara picked up another victory since moving up to middleweight, and a WBA title to go with it. Lara battered Gary O’Sullivan en route to an eighth-round stoppage. Lara enters the rankings at No. 9, with Liam Williams being removed.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Sebastian Fundora (3) Tim Tszyu (4) Liam Smith (5) Erickson Lubin (6) Israel Madrimov (7) Jeison Rosario (8) Magomed Kurbanov (9) Tony Harrison (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Keith Thurman (3) Jaron Ennis (4) Yordenis Ugas (5) Danny Garcia (6) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (7) Eimantas Stanionis (8) David Avanesyan (9) Cody Crowley (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Jack Catterall (4) Jose Zepeda (6) Arnold Barboza Jr. (7) Montana Love (8) Subriel Matias (9) Gary Antuanne Russell (10) Sandor Martin (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Gervonta Davis (5)

Gervonta Davis has been removed from the rankings at 140 pounds. His most recent fights have come at lightweight since defeating Mario Barrios at this weight class. His removal makes way for Sandor Martin to join at No. 10.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Devin Haney (5) George Kambosos Jr. (1) Teofimo Lopez (2) Vasily Lomachenko (3) Ryan Garcia (4) Gervonta Davis (6) Richard Commey (7) Joseph Diaz Jr. (8) Javier Fortuna (9) Isaac Cruz (10)

George Kambosos and Devin Haney met up in Australia to unify the titles, and Haney cruised to become the four-belt champ. Haney stifled the aggressiveness of Kambosos with a jab that was on point from start to finish. Just a really impressive performance from Haney and now sits atop the rankings.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Shakur Stevenson (1) Oscar Valdez (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Shavkat Rakhimov (5) Hector Luis Garcia (7) Joe Cordina (NR) Chris Colbert (8) Kenichi Ogawa (9) Robson Conceicao (10) Jeremia Nakathiilia (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Miguel Berchelt (4), Jamel Herring (6)

Big upset in the division with Kenichi Ogawa taking a knockout loss to Joe Cordina. Cordina enters the rankings all the way up at 6. Miguel Berchelt drops out of the rankings after a second consecutive loss, this time to Jeremia Nakathilia. Jeremia debuts at No. 10. Jamel Herring closed the book on what was really a great career, with so many ups and downs but he overcame adversity to become a world champion. Best wishes to him in retirement.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Emanuel Navarette (1) Mark Magsayo (2) Gary Russell Jr. (3) Mauricio Lara (4) Josh Warrington (5) Leigh Wood (6) Rey Vargas (7) Kiko Martinez (8) Kid Galahad (9) Ruben Villa (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Stephen Fulton (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ronny Rios (4) Brandon Figueroa (5) Luis Nery (6) Ryosuke Iwasa (7) Carlos Castro (8) Angelo Leo (9) Takuma Inoue (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Azat Hovhannisyan (10)

Stephen Fulton just keeps on rolling and fellow top fighter Daniel Roman had no answers. Fulton remains undefeated and on top of the division. Takuma Inoue picked up another victory since moving up to 122 pounds, and replaces Azat Hovhannisyan at No. 10.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Nordine Oubaali (3) Jason Maloney (4) Emmanuel Rodriguez (5) John Riel Casimero (6) Zolani Tete (8) Reymart Gaballo (9) Rau’shee Warren (9) Vincent Astrolabio (10)

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire finally had their rematch and “The Monster” just demolished Donaire this time around. Donaire admitted he had never been hit that hard before and mercifully the referee stopped the fight in the second round. Inoue must have been pissed off after garnering some “he’s beatable” talk.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (5) Jesse Rodriguez (6) Fernando Martinez (NR) Jerwin Ancajas Carlos Cuadras (8) Joshua Franco (9)

Dropped from the Rankings: Andrew Maloney (10)

Jerwin Ancajas had a beating put on him by Fernando Martinez, resulting in Ancajas dropping to No. 8, and Martinez debuting at No. 7. Maloney is the lone man out.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) McWilliams Arroyo (6) Giemel Magramo (7) Angel Acosta (8) Ricardo Sandoval (9) Seigo Akui (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Hiroto Kyoguchi (1) Masamichi Yabuki (2) Ken Shiro (3) Jonathan Gonzalez (NR) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Esteban Bermudez (9) Carlos Canizales (10)

Dropped from the Rankings: Tetsuya Hisada (8)

Hiroto Kyoguchi racked up another TKO win to his record, putting away fellow ranked fighter Esteban Bermudez. Tetsuya Hisada falls out after not getting a victory since 2019, been far too inactive. Jonathan Gonzalez enters at No. 4 after defeating Elwin Soto via split decision.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Naoya Inoue (1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Terence Crawford (3) Errol Spence (4) Dmitry Bivol (5) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (6) Gennady Golovkin (7) Josh Taylor (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Tyson Fury (10)

Naoya put on a performance worthy of his top spot in the P4P rankings, so he’s not going anywhere.