Top 5 Contenders For The UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in 2022

In Oct. 2021, Glover Teixeira won the UFC light heavyweight championship for the first time at the age of 41. This victory made him the oldest first-time champion and the second-oldest UFC champion, only behind Randy Couture. With Teixeira not getting any younger, many are wondering how long he will be able to defend his title if he is able to do that at all.
If you enjoy UFC betting, but have no clue what is going to happen in the light heavyweight division this year, then let this article be your guide. Today, we will be looking at the current champion and the men who could possibly depose him this year.
The last time Teixeira lost a match was in 2018 when he was beaten by Corey Anderson, who recently fought for the Bellator light heavyweigh title. Since then, Teixeira has beaten Anthony Smith, Ion Cuțelaba, Nikita Krylov, Thiago Santos, and Jan Blachowicz for the title.
Blachowicz had won the title in 2020, and defended it once against middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, before losing it to Teixeira. Whoever wins the championship bout next month could likely be Blachowicz’s next opponent.
As previously mentioned, Prochazka will fight Teixeira for the title in a few weeks. Should he win, he will most likely attempt to defend the belt before year-end.
Despite his injury, Rakic’s only previous loss in the UFC was a split decision to Volakn Oezdemir. However, after that loss, he held back-to-back wins over top contenders Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. Before becoming an MMA fighter, Rakic was a boxer and had over 40 matches under his belt back in Austria. He also spent some time as a kickboxer. Once he is back, he will likely be ready to get back into the title hunt.
While Ankalaev has a better record than some of the other top-five fighters in the division, it is less likely that he will have a title fight this year. Blachowicz has made a case to attempt to get his title back, and Ankalaev is scheduled to face Anthony Smith in July. He has been slowly been making his way through the list of top competitors in the division, and a spectacular win over Smith might get him to jump the line.
Smith will face Ankalaev in July, which will be his toughest test in years. However, a win over the Russian will put him right back in line for a potential title shot in the next year.