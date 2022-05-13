BKFC Fight Night: Omaha Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Friday, May 13, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Omaha, live from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Neb. The event features a light heavyweight battle between Dakota Cochrane and Josh Dyer.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, May 12. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC.