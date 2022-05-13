Home
Dakota Cochrane vs. Josh Dyer (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Houston Alexander vs. Jason Fish (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sean Wilson vs. Rocky Long (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Will Shutt vs. Cody Land (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Ryan Braun vs. Jett Jones (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
David Simpson vs. Jeff Souder (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Carlos Trinidad-Snake vs. Tyler Jacques (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Esteban Rodriguez vs. Erick Murray Jr. (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Josh Krejci vs. TJ Benson (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Charlie DuBray vs. Emeka Ifekandu (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
BKFC Ring Girl (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
BKFC Ring Girls (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
BKFC Ring Girl (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
BKFC Fight Night: Omaha Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Friday, May 13, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Omaha, live from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Neb. The event features a light heavyweight battle between Dakota Cochrane and Josh Dyer.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, May 12. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC.

