On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with bantamweight fighter Lauren Wolfe. The fighter discussed her successful debut vs. Barb Ciesnolevicz, her upcoming fight with Gillian Coates, her immediate and future goals, and her predictions for UFC 273.

