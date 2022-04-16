CFFC 107 Results: Bilder Finishes Carvalho, Retains Belt

On Friday, April 15, the Cage Fury Fighting Championships hosted CFFC 107, live from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The event featured a featherweight title fight.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Blake Bilder def. Regivaldo Carvalho by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:53 — for the featherweight title

Charlie Campbell def. Guilherme dos Santos by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:15

Greg Velasco def. Edwin Smart by submission (heel hook). Round 2, 2:45

Ryan Rizco def. Michael Murphy by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Ty Miller def. Eric Nolan by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Charalampos Grigoriou def. Flavio Carvalho by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:06

Mark Grey def. Hector Iglesias by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 4:13

Isaac Watkins def. Victor Silverio by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

BJ Young def. Vitor Oristanio by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)