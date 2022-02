ONE Championship: Bad Blood Results

On Friday, Feb. 11, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Bad Blood, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features an interim heavyweight title fights.

The event will air live and free on Friday, Feb. 11. The lead card will begin at 5:30 a.m. ET on ONE’s Facebook page. The main card follows at 7:30 a.m. ET on YouTube. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Anatoly Malykhin vs. Kirill Grishenko – for the interim heavyweight title

Muay Thai bout: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee

Rui Chen vs. Mark Abelardo

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Sung Hoon Woo

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Jihin Radzuan

Danial Williams def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke by KO (body shot). Round 2, 1:35

Dustin Joynson def. Hugo Cunha by split decision

Heqin Lin def. Bi Nguyen by unanimous decision

Odie Delaney def. Thomas Narmo by submission (shoulder lock). Round 1, 1:06

Sunoto Peringkat vs. Tial Thang ends in no contest (accidental groin strike)