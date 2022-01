On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with MMA veteran Dequan Townsend. The fighter discussed the Dana White-Jake Paul rivalry, UFC fighter pay, his UFC run, his upcoming bout with Portland Pringle III and his predictions for UFC 270.

