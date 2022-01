On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with UFC bantamweight Kris Moutinho. The fighter talked about his late-notice UFC debut vs. Sean O’Malley, doing press for the first time, his upcoming fight with Guido Cannetti and more.

