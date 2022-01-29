Bellator 273: Bader vs. Moldavsky Results

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Bellator will host Bellator 273, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. The event features a heavyweight title bout between Ryan Bader and Valentin Moldavsky.

The Bellator 273 prelims air at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube before moving over to Showtime at 10 p.m. ET for the main card. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky – for the heavyweight title

Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee

Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis

Enrique Barzola vs. Darrion Caldwell

Saad Awad vs. Chris Gonzalez

Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta

Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt

Lucas Brennan vs. Benjamin Lugo

Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco

Sullivan Cauley vs. Ben Parrish