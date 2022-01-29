Bellator 273: Bader vs. Moldavsky Results

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Bellator will host Bellator 273, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. The event features a heavyweight title bout between Ryan Bader and Valentin Moldavsky.
The Bellator 273 prelims air at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube before moving over to Showtime at 10 p.m. ET for the main card. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky – for the heavyweight title
Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov
Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee
Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis
Enrique Barzola vs. Darrion Caldwell
Saad Awad vs. Chris Gonzalez
Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta
Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt
Lucas Brennan vs. Benjamin Lugo
Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco
Sullivan Cauley vs. Ben Parrish
