Titan FC 73 Results: Taylor Edges Edwards to Defend Strap

On Friday, Dec. 17, Titan Fighting Championship hosted Titan FC 73, live from the InterContinental Hotel in Miami, Fla. The event featured a welterweight title fight between Marcus Edwards and Dilano Taylor.

The event aire live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dilano Taylor def. Marcus Edwards by split decision — for the welterweight title

Ira Lukowsky def. Alberto Montes by KO. Round 2, 0:17 — for vacant bantamweight title

Roy Echeverria def. Wascar Cruz by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Asa Ten Pow vs. Chris Roman ends in no contest (illegal knee). Round 1, 0:29

Dean Barry def, Drew Lipton by TKO. Round 1, 0:21

Devon Dixon vs. Charlie Decca ends in a draw (28-28 x3)

Sal Guerriero def. Calvin Glover by TKO. Round 1, 0:41

Luis Hernandez def. Chris Lavant by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:05

Yoanse Mejias def. Paul Teague by TKO. Round 1, 2:04

Lazaro Dayron def. John Birdsong by submission (strikes). Round 1, 2:28