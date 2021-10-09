BKFC Fight Night: Montana Results

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Montana, live from the First Interstate Arena in Billings, Mont. The event features a battle between UFC and BKFC veterans Joe Riggs and Melvin Guillard.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Joe Riggs vs. Melvin Guillard

Christine Ferea vs. Calista Silgado

Taylor Jenkins vs. Randine Elkholm

Lloyd Woodard vs. Brett Fields

Leo Bercier vs. Luis Villasenor

Kai Stewart vs. Darrick Gates

Tom Shoaff vs. Josh Wright

Bryant Acheson vs. Josh Watson

Jade Masson-Wong vs. Crystal Pittman

James Dennis vs. Sawyer Depee

Dallas Davison vs. JorDan Christensen

Louie Lopez vs. Myles Mazurkiewicz