Contender Series: Season 5, Ep. 4 Results

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, UFC President Dana White hosted the fourth installment of season five of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.
The action streams live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Hashem Arkhagha vs. AJ Dobson
Michael Morales vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Steven Nguyen vs. Theo Rlayang
Santo Curatolo vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Jacob Rosales vs. Victor Martinez
Michael Morales vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Steven Nguyen vs. Theo Rlayang
Santo Curatolo vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Jacob Rosales vs. Victor Martinez