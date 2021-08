On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Team USA Muay Thai fighter Alec Enright. The fighter talks balancing his life as a fighter and a high school student. He also discusses representing Team USA against Team Canada, his goals in combat sports and more.

