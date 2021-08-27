LFA 114: Souza vs. Garcia Results

On Friday, Aug. 27, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 114: Souza vs. Garcia from the Factory in St. Louis.
In the night’s main event, Bruno Souza and Javier Garcia clash for the featherweight title.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Charles Johnson and João Camilo meet for the interim flyweight belt.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Bruno Souza vs. Javier Garcia – for featherweight title
Charles Johnson vs. João Camilo – for interim flyweight title
Anthony Garrett vs. Jimmy Lawson
DeWayne Diggs vs. Joseph Holmes
Elmar Umarov vs. Benjamin Bennett
Irfan Mulabitinović vs. Demagio Smith
Fred Freeman vs. AJ Cunningham
Demagio Smith vs. Irfan Mulbinovic
Shaun Scott vs. Colin Parr
Dan Moriarty vs. Joey Scanlan
Ira Lukowsky vs. Alex Macias
Aaron Lake vs. Josh Sutherlin (a)
Arlandis Henderson vs. Toby Gvillo (a)
Kendall Whited vs. Bill Smith (a)
Terry Copling vs. Mervin Miller (a)
Charles Johnson vs. João Camilo – for interim flyweight title
Anthony Garrett vs. Jimmy Lawson
DeWayne Diggs vs. Joseph Holmes
Elmar Umarov vs. Benjamin Bennett
Irfan Mulabitinović vs. Demagio Smith
Fred Freeman vs. AJ Cunningham
Demagio Smith vs. Irfan Mulbinovic
Shaun Scott vs. Colin Parr
Dan Moriarty vs. Joey Scanlan
Ira Lukowsky vs. Alex Macias
Aaron Lake vs. Josh Sutherlin (a)
Arlandis Henderson vs. Toby Gvillo (a)
Kendall Whited vs. Bill Smith (a)
Terry Copling vs. Mervin Miller (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest