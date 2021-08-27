LFA 114: Souza vs. Garcia Results

On Friday, Aug. 27, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 114: Souza vs. Garcia from the Factory in St. Louis.

In the night’s main event, Bruno Souza and Javier Garcia clash for the featherweight title.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Charles Johnson and João Camilo meet for the interim flyweight belt.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS

Charles Johnson vs. João Camilo – for interim flyweight title

Anthony Garrett vs. Jimmy Lawson

DeWayne Diggs vs. Joseph Holmes

Elmar Umarov vs. Benjamin Bennett

Irfan Mulabitinović vs. Demagio Smith

Fred Freeman vs. AJ Cunningham

Demagio Smith vs. Irfan Mulbinovic

Shaun Scott vs. Colin Parr

Dan Moriarty vs. Joey Scanlan

Ira Lukowsky vs. Alex Macias

Aaron Lake vs. Josh Sutherlin (a)

Arlandis Henderson vs. Toby Gvillo (a)

Kendall Whited vs. Bill Smith (a)

