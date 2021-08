Krush 128 Results

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the K-1 Group will host Krush 128 from Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 5 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Yuta Saito vs. Yujiro Ono

Yusuke Kojima vs. Yuta Matsuyama

Shingen Endo vs. Yuto Saito

Shizuka vs. Pan Hui

Momotaro Kiyama vs. Eruto

Takaya Ogura vs. Sho Uchida

Kaito Komaki vs. Yuto Kuroda

Begin Yoshioka vs. Riamu

Mio Tsumura vs. Kira Matsutani