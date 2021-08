BKFC 20: Bedford vs. Barnett Results

On Friday, Aug. 20, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 20: Bedford vs. Barnett from Biloxi, Miss.

The event is headlined by UFC veteran Johnny Bedford, who clashes with Reggie Barnett, Jr.

Also on the card, former UFC combatant Alan Belcher makes his return to competition against Tony Lopez.

The main card airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 7 p.m. ET or on the BKFC app.

FULL RESULTS Johnny Bedford vs. Reggie Barnett Jr

Alan Belcher vs. Tony Lopez

Quentin Henry vs. Jason Fish

Justin Thornton vs. Dillon Cleckler

Bobo O’Bannon vs. Lewis Rumsey

Melvin Guillard vs. Harris Stephenson

Elvin Leon Brito vs. Julio Garcia

Kaleb Harris vs. Derrick Findley

Scott O’Shaughnessy vs. David Simpson

Ryan Jones vs. Kaine Tomlinson Sr

Audra Cummings vs. Crystal Pittman

Bobby Taylor vs. Ronnie Rogers