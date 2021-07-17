UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moisés Results

On Saturday, July 17, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moisés from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moisés go to battle.

The co-main event features the return of former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, who faces off with Marion Reneau.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

FULL RESULTS Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Benítez

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov

Anderson dos Santos vs. Miles Johns

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Alan Baudot