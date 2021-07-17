UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moisés Results

On Saturday, July 17, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moisés from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moisés go to battle.
The co-main event features the return of former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, who faces off with Marion Reneau.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Benítez
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons
Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz
Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov
Anderson dos Santos vs. Miles Johns
Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Alan Baudot