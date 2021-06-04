LFA 109: McKinney vs. Irizarry Results

On Friday, June 4, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 109: McKinney vs. Irizarry from the Grand Casino in Shawnee, Okla.

In the night’s main event, Terrance McKinney meets Michael Irizarry Ortiz in a lightweight match-up.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

