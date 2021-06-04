LFA 109: McKinney vs. Irizarry Results

On Friday, June 4, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 109: McKinney vs. Irizarry from the Grand Casino in Shawnee, Okla.
In the night’s main event, Terrance McKinney meets Michael Irizarry Ortiz in a lightweight match-up.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Askar Askar vs. Justin Wetzell
Edwin Cooper Jr. vs. Robson Junior
Gerrica Trias vs. Ky Bennett
Manuel Medina vs. Kevin Fernandez
Jacobi Jones vs. Caleb Hall
Haris Talundžić vs. Gabriel Gideon
Ingrid Sewa vs. Luis Schwenke