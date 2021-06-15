Five Dream Matches to Make in the UFC

It’s always fun to play UFC matchmaker for a day, especially now. The UFC is overflowing with superstar talent and “dream match-ups” can readily be made across weight classes.

However, there’s five matches in particular that we’re not only dying to see — but make total sense from a ranking and business standpoint. For this exercise, let’s beat the promotion to the punch and book these blockbuster fights that would surely sell-out arenas and drive fans to wager on UFC betting sites.

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

We know this is a fight all parties want — Jones, Ngannou, UFC brass, the fans — but is currently stuck in negotiation hell. UFC President Dana White and Jon Jones, who would move up to heavyweight to make this happen, are miles apart in terms of the fighting purse.

Since when has UFC become like boxing? Not long ago, UFC rushed to make fights of this caliber happen, whereas boxing would drag out dream matches for years on end. But times have changed. Thanks to a rich pay-per-view contract with ESPN, UFC is less hesitant to overpay fighters since they have guaranteed income with the network.

Jones-Ngannou is a match-up that needs to happen sooner rather than later. Both are getting up there in age and as attractions, are red-hot as ever. Jones, of course, is in the GOAT conversation, while Ngannou is a knockout machine. Who’s to say either reputation persists for either fighter two years from now?

Charles Oliveira vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ok, of all the fights on our list, this is the furthest away from happening. That’s mainly because Nurmagomedov seems dead-set on staying retired despite having plenty left in the gas tank.

But oh boy, wouldn’t this lightweight clash be something? At last, Oliveira reached the UFC mountain top, stopping Michael Chandler in the second round to win the title gold. Of course, Nurmagomedov long held that belt and probably still would if not for his early retirement.

Throw these two warriors inside an Octagon and you have two of the best ground-game fighters the sport has ever seen. Nurmagomedov is also in the GOAT conversation, while Oliveira holds the UFC all-time record for submissions. The UFC needs to do everything in its power to talk Nurmagomedov into this one (he needs that elusive 30-0 record anyway).

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes III

At this point, is there anyone else left for Nunes and Shevchenko to beat? Both have ransacked through their respective weight classes and no serious contender remains on the horizon. It’s this very reason the two should meet for a third time.

Yes, Nunes won the first two affairs, but they were two of the closest fights of her esteemed career. And Shevchenko’s recent Octagon performances have admittedly looked more impressive than Nunes’, which makes a third meeting all the more intriguing. Let the two greatest women fighters go at it again, c’mon!

Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones

Alright, this match-up is a stretch. Jones is seemingly done with light heavyweight and has his sights set on heavyweight fighting. Adesanya, on the other hand, failed in his only light heavyweight attempt.

Regardless, there’s very few fights that would command as much hype as this one. Jones, as we said before, is an all-timer. All signs point toward Adesanya being in the same conversation when his career is all said and done. That dynamic, plus with each’s over-the-top personalities, makes this a must-see attraction.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III

McGregor-Diaz II checked all the boxes. A hype train rivaled by few other bouts? Check. A massive business success? Check. An instant classic once the final bell rung? Checkmate.

After all that, why not do it again? Plus, the score is all tied up. Diaz won the first affair, while McGregor was victorious in the rematch. A trilogy is needed to settle the score once and for all.

This is also a fight where fans would look forward to the pre-fight conferences just as much as the actual in-ring contest. Few fighters talk trash quite like McGregor and Diaz, and witnessing the two hurl insults at one another is worth the price of admission.