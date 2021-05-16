RISE on Abema 2 Results

On Sunday, May 16, RISE will host RISE on Abema 2 from Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

In the night’s main event, Hinata Terayama meets Akari for the 49-kilogram title.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 12:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

