Matchroom Boxing: Canelo vs. Saunders Results

On Saturday, May 8, Matchroom Boxing will host Canelo vs. Saunders from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
In the night’s headliner, pound-for-pound star Saul “Canelo” Álvarez battles undefeated Brit Billy Joe Saunders in a title unification bout. Alvarez will put up his WBA and WBC super middleweight belts, while Saunders will risk his WBO championship.
The action airs live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama – for WBO junior flyweight title
Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho
Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera
Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo
Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza
Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek