Matchroom Boxing: Canelo vs. Saunders Results

On Saturday, May 8, Matchroom Boxing will host Canelo vs. Saunders from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In the night’s headliner, pound-for-pound star Saul “Canelo” Álvarez battles undefeated Brit Billy Joe Saunders in a title unification bout. Alvarez will put up his WBA and WBC super middleweight belts, while Saunders will risk his WBO championship.

The action airs live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

