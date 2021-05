K-1 World GP 2021 Japan: Bantamweight Tournament Results

On Sunday, May 30, the K-1 group will host K-1 World GP 2021 Japan: Bantamweight Tournament from the Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Japan.

The event is headlined by an eight-man, one-night bantamweight tournament featuring Toma Kuroda, Koji Ikeda, Hinata Matsumoto, Yuya Uzawa, Kazuki Miburo, Noda Aoi, Mao Hashimoto and Naoki Omura.

The action begins at 9 p.m. ET on Abema TV in Japan. Check back following the event for the full results.

