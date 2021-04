On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with LFA bantamweight Hailey Cowan. The fighter talks getting engaged, recovering from her 2020 injury, teammate Desiree Yanez fighting this weekend at Bellator 257 and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.