PFL 2021 2: Regular Season Results

On Thursday, April 29, the Professional Fighters League hosted the second event of its season, PFL 2021 2, from the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.
In the night’s headliner, former Bellator MMA champion and UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald makes his league debut against fellow UFC alum Curtis Millender.
Also on the card, two of the promotion’s previous champions began their quest to repeat as welterweight titlist Ray Cooper III takes on French Guiana’s Jason Ponet and light heavyweight champ Emiliano Sordi takes on UFC and GLORY Kickboxing veteran Chris Camozzi.
The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card airing live on ESPN 2 at 9 p.m. ET.
Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet
João Zeferino vs. Gleison Tibau
Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi
Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor
Vinny Magalhães vs. Jordan Young
Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick
Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin
Dan Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet Nielsen