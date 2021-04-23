PFL 2021 1: Regular Season Results

On Friday, April 23, the Professional Fighters League will host the first event of its season, PFL 2021 1, from the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

In the night’s headliner, former WEC and UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis makes his promotional debut opposite fellow UFC veteran Clay Collard. Pettis returns to the weight class where he has found the most success in career, looking to take home the season’s $1 million-dollar prize. Collard, meanwhile, competes in MMA for the first time in two years after taking a career detour to fight in the boxing ring.

Also on the card, two of the promotion’s previous champions begin their quest for three-peats as lightweight king Natan Schulte battles UFC and Bellator MMA veteran Marcin Held, while featherweight titlist Lance Palmer takes on fellow wrestling stalwart Bubba Jenkins.

The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the main card airing live on ESPN 2 at 9 p.m. ET.