Matchroom Boxing: Andrade vs. Williams Results

On Saturday, March 17, Matchroom Boxing will host Andrade vs. Williams from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fla.

In the night’s headliner, unbeaten WBO middleweight titleholder Demetrius Andrade puts his belt on the line against Liam Williams.

The action airs live on DAZN at 3 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

