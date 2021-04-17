Matchroom Boxing: Andrade vs. Williams Results

On Saturday, March 17, Matchroom Boxing will host Andrade vs. Williams from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fla.
In the night’s headliner, unbeaten WBO middleweight titleholder Demetrius Andrade puts his belt on the line against Liam Williams.
The action airs live on DAZN at 3 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Carlos Gongora vs. Christopher Pearson
Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Israel Mercado
Mahammadrasul Majidov vs. Andrey Fedosov
Otha Jones III vs. Jorge David Castaneda
Aaron Aponte vs. Javier Martinez